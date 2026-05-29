Hardik Pandya to exit Mumbai Indians after IPL 2026 heartbreak: From captaincy loss rumours to full departure - Report

Hardik Pandya's roller-coaster ride with Mumbai Indians (MI) looks all set to end. Just days after reports suggested he could lose the captaincy following the team's worst season in years, fresh updates now say the 32-year-old all-rounder has already told the franchise he is leaving for good. This latest PTI report adds more pain to an already tough chapter for the five-time IPL champions.

Earlier reports pointed to a captaincy shake-up A report by the Indian Express revealed clear signs inside the MI camp that Hardik Pandya would be stripped of leadership duties. The report stated that team insiders felt the management was not keen to keep him as skipper. Questions were even raised about whether he would stay in the squad at all. Mumbai Indians finished ninth in IPL 2026 with just four wins from 14 games and eight points.

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New revelations: Hardik Pandya has already decided to go Now, the picture has become clearer and more final. According to PTI, Hardik informed the decision-makers mid-season, right after playoff hopes vanished, that he would not return next year. He was mentally stressed, exhausted, and dealing with a back injury that forced him to miss matches. When stand-in captains Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah took over, the dressing room still felt divided.

"Hardik was mentally stressed and completely exhausted. He had also sustained a back injury. In fact, once the play-off hopes were dashed, Hardik informed the decision-makers that he wouldn't be staying back," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

"Please understand that Hardik is only 32. He returned to MI in 2024 when he was 30. He was booed in the first year, and this season, too, things didn't go according to plan," the source added.

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Seniors' lack of support hurt Hardik Pandya deeply According to the latest update by PTI, Hardik Pandya felt let down by senior players who demanded total commitment from him during India duties but failed to show the same energy for MI. The dressing room he left in 2021 had changed completely.

“There is only so much that a young man can take. The last three years haven't been easy for him. The MI dressing room that he had left in 2021 wasn't the same when he returned in 2024. Not every senior player was on the same page,” said the source.

“If results come despite divergent views, you still won't feel frustrated. But when everyone pulls in different directions, after a point, you don't have the mental bandwidth to carry on. So, Hardik had decided mid-season that he wouldn't be part of MI next season. One thing is for sure. He is done with MI. Closer to August, one might get some indication about what his next move will be,” he added.

The PTI report also claimed that Pandya was deeply “hurt” by the senior players of the franchise, who had demanded 100 per cent commitment from him when he played for India, but did not return the favour when he was leading the Mumbai Indians.