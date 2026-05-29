Hardik Pandya to exit Mumbai Indians after IPL 2026 heartbreak: From captaincy loss rumours to full departure - Report

Hardik Pandya's roller-coaster ride with Mumbai Indians (MI) looks all set to end. Just days after reports suggested he could lose the captaincy following the team's worst season in years, fresh updates now say the 32-year-old all-rounder has already told the franchise he is leaving for good. This latest PTI report adds more pain to an already tough chapter for the five-time IPL champions.

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Earlier reports pointed to a captaincy shake-up A report by the Indian Express revealed clear signs inside the MI camp that Hardik Pandya would be stripped of leadership duties. The report stated that team insiders felt the management was not keen to keep him as skipper. Questions were even raised about whether he would stay in the squad at all. Mumbai Indians finished ninth in IPL 2026 with just four wins from 14 games and eight points.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya set to lose Mumbai Indians captaincy after poor IPL season: Report

New revelations: Hardik Pandya has already decided to go Now, the picture has become clearer and more final. According to PTI, Hardik informed the decision-makers mid-season, right after playoff hopes vanished, that he would not return next year. He was mentally stressed, exhausted, and dealing with a back injury that forced him to miss matches. When stand-in captains Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah took over, the dressing room still felt divided.

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"Hardik was mentally stressed and completely exhausted. He had also sustained a back injury. In fact, once the play-off hopes were dashed, Hardik informed the decision-makers that he wouldn't be staying back," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

"Please understand that Hardik is only 32. He returned to MI in 2024 when he was 30. He was booed in the first year, and this season, too, things didn't go according to plan," the source added.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant steps down as LSG captain after IPL 2026 horror show

Seniors' lack of support hurt Hardik Pandya deeply According to the latest update by PTI, Hardik Pandya felt let down by senior players who demanded total commitment from him during India duties but failed to show the same energy for MI. The dressing room he left in 2021 had changed completely.

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“There is only so much that a young man can take. The last three years haven't been easy for him. The MI dressing room that he had left in 2021 wasn't the same when he returned in 2024. Not every senior player was on the same page,” said the source.

“If results come despite divergent views, you still won't feel frustrated. But when everyone pulls in different directions, after a point, you don't have the mental bandwidth to carry on. So, Hardik had decided mid-season that he wouldn't be part of MI next season. One thing is for sure. He is done with MI. Closer to August, one might get some indication about what his next move will be,” he added.

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The PTI report also claimed that Pandya was deeply “hurt” by the senior players of the franchise, who had demanded 100 per cent commitment from him when he played for India, but did not return the favour when he was leading the Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya's performance in the IPL In 10 matches, Hardik Pandya scored 206 runs at an average of 22.89 and a strike rate of 138.26. He hit 21 fours and 7 sixes, with a highest score of 40. With the ball, he bowled around 23 overs and took four wickets at an economy rate of 11.43.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.