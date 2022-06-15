Hardik Pandya to lead India in Ireland; Samson makes comeback1 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 09:56 PM IST
Hardik Pandya was elevated to the leadership role and will join the Test squad in England after the completion of the home series.
Hardik Pandya was elevated to the leadership role and will join the Test squad in England after the completion of the home series.
Listen to this article
Indian Premier League winning captain Hardik Pandya was deservingly named skipper of the Indian team for the two-match T20 International series against Ireland in Dublin on June 26 and 28.