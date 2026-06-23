Hardik Pandya to take charge of KKR? IPL transfer buzz hints at two former winners interested in Mumbai Indians captain

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been on radar of two Indian Premier League (IPL) teams in its transfer window for a potential trade. While one came from three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the other interesting party is inaugural season winners Rajasthan Royals.

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Hardik, who started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2015, went to Gujarat Titans in 2022. Leading the franchise for the first time, Hardik won Gujarat Titans the title on debut season, before leading them to a runners-up finish in 2023. He returned to Mumbai Indians in 2024 as captain.

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However, his second homecoming haven't been on the smoother side, as the five-time champions have entered the playoffs just once in last three seasons. There have been multiple discussions between the top management of KKR and Mumbai Indians owners over a swap.

“Ajinkya Rahane was always a stop-gap arrangement for KKR and he was always going to be released after this season,” an IPL insider privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

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"The KKR top brass had approached MI owners towards the end of last season but since Reliance's Annual AGM was round the corner, so at that time IPL trade wasn't the biggest priority. However, it has been learned that KKR has again approached MI top leadership and there has been a few rounds of discussion," the source informed further.

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Rinku Singh not suitable for KKR leadership If the Hardik trade materialises, the India all-rounder will certainly take over the leadership duties as Rinku Singh at this point doesn't look to be a suitable option. However, it remains to be seen whether Hardik goes in an all-cash deal or a in a trade-off. Even for a trade-off, there aren't much options available for KKR to trade with Mumbai Indians.

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Since the departure of 2024 IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, KKR, under Ajinkya Rahane haven't been at the best., finishing outside the top four in both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

What does IPL trade transfer rule says? According to the IPL trade transfer rules, a player can't have any sort of discussion individually with any other franchise with regards to a trade. The rule states that it is only a franchise to franchise discussion that can happen but it is also stated that without a player's consent, there can't be a trade.

In case the player doesn't give a consent, then he has to be released back to the auction pool. The second offer that has come Mumbai Indians' way is learnt to be a trade off between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Hardik but one can't say with a lot of surety whether talks have progressed to an advanced stage.

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However with Royals looking at Assam star Riyan Parag as a long-term captain, it will be difficult for Pandya to get a leadership role. If Hardik's transfer sees light of the day, KKR looks a far more viable option at the moment compared to Rajasthan Royals.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in