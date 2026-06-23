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Hardik Pandya to take charge of KKR? IPL transfer buzz hints at two former winners interested in Mumbai Indians captain

According to reports, Hardik Pandya is on his way out of Mumbai Indians with two former champions showing interest in the Indian all-rounder. After his return to Mumbai Indians in 2024 as a captain, the five-time champions have been able to make playoffs only once in three seasons.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Jun 2026, 09:13 PM IST
Hardik Pandya's second homecoming to Mumbai Indians didn't go well with the Indian all-rounder.
Hardik Pandya's second homecoming to Mumbai Indians didn't go well with the Indian all-rounder. (AFP)
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Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been on radar of two Indian Premier League (IPL) teams in its transfer window for a potential trade. While one came from three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the other interesting party is inaugural season winners Rajasthan Royals.

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Hardik, who started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2015, went to Gujarat Titans in 2022. Leading the franchise for the first time, Hardik won Gujarat Titans the title on debut season, before leading them to a runners-up finish in 2023. He returned to Mumbai Indians in 2024 as captain.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya ruled out of Afghanistan ODIs due to injury: Sources

However, his second homecoming haven't been on the smoother side, as the five-time champions have entered the playoffs just once in last three seasons. There have been multiple discussions between the top management of KKR and Mumbai Indians owners over a swap.

“Ajinkya Rahane was always a stop-gap arrangement for KKR and he was always going to be released after this season,” an IPL insider privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

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"The KKR top brass had approached MI owners towards the end of last season but since Reliance's Annual AGM was round the corner, so at that time IPL trade wasn't the biggest priority. However, it has been learned that KKR has again approached MI top leadership and there has been a few rounds of discussion," the source informed further.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya to exit Mumbai Indians after IPL 2026 heartbreak; check details

Rinku Singh not suitable for KKR leadership

If the Hardik trade materialises, the India all-rounder will certainly take over the leadership duties as Rinku Singh at this point doesn't look to be a suitable option. However, it remains to be seen whether Hardik goes in an all-cash deal or a in a trade-off. Even for a trade-off, there aren't much options available for KKR to trade with Mumbai Indians.

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Since the departure of 2024 IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, KKR, under Ajinkya Rahane haven't been at the best., finishing outside the top four in both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

What does IPL trade transfer rule says?

According to the IPL trade transfer rules, a player can't have any sort of discussion individually with any other franchise with regards to a trade. The rule states that it is only a franchise to franchise discussion that can happen but it is also stated that without a player's consent, there can't be a trade.

In case the player doesn't give a consent, then he has to be released back to the auction pool. The second offer that has come Mumbai Indians' way is learnt to be a trade off between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Hardik but one can't say with a lot of surety whether talks have progressed to an advanced stage.

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Also Read | Hardik Pandya set to lose Mumbai Indians captaincy after poor IPL season: Report

However with Royals looking at Assam star Riyan Parag as a long-term captain, it will be difficult for Pandya to get a leadership role. If Hardik's transfer sees light of the day, KKR looks a far more viable option at the moment compared to Rajasthan Royals.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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