IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma may captain Mumbai Indians as uncertainty looms over Hardik Pandya's return
It was expected that Hardik Pandya would recover before the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and IPL 2024 season, but now the hope also is fading away as he is yet to heal from his injury
India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been out of action following his ankle injury during the 2023 World Cup. He missed the white-ball series against Australia at home and the campaign in South Africa in December.