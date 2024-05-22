‘Hardik Pandya will do something really special…’: Yuvraj Singh makes bold T20 World Cup prediction
Yuvraj Singh backs Hardik Pandya's selection in India's T20 World Cup squad despite his IPL form. Yuvraj emphasizes Pandya's bowling prowess and potential impact in the tournament. He also lauds Shivam Dube's consistency and potential role in the Indian team.
Hardik Pandya has been under fire ever since he took over the Mumbai Indians captaincy from Rohit Sharma this year. To make matters worse, the MI captain's form with both the ball and the bat hasn't been up to the mark, which had even cast doubt on the all-rounder's selection in the T20 World Cup squad.