Playing at the home ground of Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on 22 April, the hosts – Lucknow Super Giants – were defeated by the guests – Gujarat Titans – by 7 runs in the TATA IPL 2023.

After winning the toss, Gujarat Titans chose to bat, saying it's the 'smarter option' on this wicket, despite the GT have a good chasing record.

The openers Wriddhiman Saha did his job very well scoring 47 runs, but his partner Shubman Gill disappointed today and walked to the pavilion in just 2 balls. Following this, GT skipper Hardik Pandya came to pitch and gave a stable start to the team with Saha.

Skipper Pandya even scored a half century, but was caught by KL Rahul when he was at 66 runs. After this, the batting order collapsed like pack of cards and GT somehow mange to put 135 runs in 20 overs by losing 6 wickets.

For LSG, Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis clicked two wickets each, while Naveen-ul-Haq and Amit Mishra clinched one each.

Chasing a target of 136 runs, LSG skipper KL Rahul (68) opened with Kyle Mayers. Both of them gave the start that LSS needed. But Rashid Khan departed Kyle Mayers (24) in the 7th over.

After this, Krunal Pandya arrived at the pitch and scored some quick runs with skipper Rahul, who completed his half-century. It appeared Krunal (23) had a bad day at batting as Noor Ahmad departed him.

Though power hitter Nicolas Pooran arrived to finish off the match, he too was dismissed by Noor Ahmad. Following this, Ayush Badoni was sent to bat, but he failed to create an impact. Later, KL Rahul too was shown the pavilion by Mohit Sharma. Soon, the wickets started to fall and LSG managed to score only 128 runs after losing 7 wickets in 20 overs, thereby GT won the match by 7 runs.

For LSG, Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad took 2 wickets each, while Rashid Khan clinched one wicket.

With this, defending champions Gujarat Titans have secured their 4th spot in the current IPL season, while LSG slipped to third spot after losing their third match out of 7 played.