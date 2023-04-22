Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha lead GT to beat LSG by 7 runs in TATA IPL 20232 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 07:29 PM IST
- Chasing a target of 136 runs in 20 overs against Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants batters couldn't finish the match, and lost to GT by 7 runs.
Playing at the home ground of Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on 22 April, the hosts – Lucknow Super Giants – were defeated by the guests – Gujarat Titans – by 7 runs in the TATA IPL 2023.
