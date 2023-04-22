Though power hitter Nicolas Pooran arrived to finish off the match, he too was dismissed by Noor Ahmad. Following this, Ayush Badoni was sent to bat, but he failed to create an impact. Later, KL Rahul too was shown the pavilion by Mohit Sharma. Soon, the wickets started to fall and LSG managed to score only 128 runs after losing 7 wickets in 20 overs, thereby GT won the match by 7 runs.

