Hardik Pandya's chat with Ricky Ponting may put an end to divorce rumours with Natasa Stankovic. Here's what he said
Hardik Pandya-Ricky Ponting interaction is enough to show that Hardik Pandya's family is not facing much of a crisis
Hardik Pandya has been in the limelight for a while now. First, it was the hostile crowds he was facing as the new skipper of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and then the internet exploded with the rumours of his divorce from his wife Natasa Stankovic. However, Hardik Pandya has been something else in the T20 World Cup 2024, as he is proving to be India's backbone and winning back the hearts of angry fans.