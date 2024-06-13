Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Hardik Pandya's chat with Ricky Ponting may put an end to divorce rumours with Natasa Stankovic. Here's what he said

Hardik Pandya's chat with Ricky Ponting may put an end to divorce rumours with Natasa Stankovic. Here's what he said

Livemint

  • Hardik Pandya-Ricky Ponting interaction is enough to show that Hardik Pandya's family is not facing much of a crisis

Hardik Pandya of India gathers the ball during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match

Hardik Pandya has been in the limelight for a while now. First, it was the hostile crowds he was facing as the new skipper of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and then the internet exploded with the rumours of his divorce from his wife Natasa Stankovic. However, Hardik Pandya has been something else in the T20 World Cup 2024, as he is proving to be India's backbone and winning back the hearts of angry fans.

In all three matches of the T20 World Cup 2024, Hardik Pandya delivered phenomenal spells, especially against Pakistan, a game which went to the final ball. All the trolling and then rumours about his disrupted marriage don't seem to affect him that much, and Hardik Pandya is looking back in shape.

Hardik Pandya's recent interaction with Australia legend Ricky Ponting might provide closure to Indian cricket fans, who are still confused about the buzz around his divorce. The chat was recorded before the India vs Pakistan match in New York, and it went like this:

Hardik Pandya: "Ricky! How's everything? How's family?"

Ricky Ponting: "They're good mate. Very good! How about yours?"

Hardik Pandya: "All good. All sweet."

The interaction is enough to show that Hardik Pandya's family is not facing much of a crisis.

India vs USA T20 World Cup 2024

After triumphing over the home team, India's versatile cricketer Shivam Dube shared insights into the strategy that guided him and Suryakumar Yadav during the pursuit. Dube remained unbeaten, contributing 31 runs off 35 balls, including a boundary and a six, at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

"I had to wait for the right ball. It was not easy to come in and start hitting. The plan was to take the game deep. The pitch made it difficult to line up the power blows," Dube told the media.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

