Hardik Pandya’s ’no-look’ shots in last 3 balls to end IND vs BAN T20I match shows his swag | Watch

  • In his innings of 39 runs during the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I, Hardik Pandya smashed five boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 243.75.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated6 Oct 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Hardik Pandya's 'no-look' shot on the third delivery on the 12th over when he arches back and ramps it over the keeper's head for a boundary. (Screenshot)
Hardik Pandya’s ’no-look’ shot on the third delivery on the 12th over when he arches back and ramps it over the keeper’s head for a boundary. (Screenshot)

Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian Cricket team defeated Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh cricket team by 7 wickets at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on 6 October in the first T20I match of the three-match series.

The star of the match was India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who played a stunning and powerful knock of unbeaten 39 runs in just 16 deliveries. In his innings, he smashed five boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 243.75.

Also Read | ’Envy, dishonour…’ reason for Hardik’s divorce? Check Natasa’s cryptic post

Also, in the last three deliveries of the 12th over, when Pandya hit 2 boundaries and a whopping SIX, he didn't gave a look to the hits – knowing the ball ran for boundaries.

First, in the third delivery on the 12th over, Taskin Ahmed bowled a length ball angling in on the middle and leg, where Pandya arches back and ramps it over the keeper's head. He didn't even look back or tried to take a run.

In the fourth delivery, Pandya hits the full-toss to backward point, and his bat flies towards the leg-side, but the ball reaches the fence.

Also Read | Pandya losing India captaincy: Agarkar thinks MI skipper needs ‘handholding’

Ending the match with a swag, the Indian all-rounder smashed the short delivery with his SIX over cow corner. With this, India go 1-0 up in the series.

Apart from scoring 39 blistering runs, Pandya also took a wicket.

Player of the match:

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was awarded as the 'Player of the Match' for picking up 3 wickets at an economy of 3.65 and giving away just 14 runs.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I:

Chasing 128 runs, India have dominated with its batting attack and won the match in just 11.5 overs as they scored 132/3 runs. Sanju Samson (29), Suryakumar Yadav (29), Abhishek Sharma (16), Nitish Kumar Reddy* (16) and Hardik Pandya* (39) made some important contributions.

Also Read | ‘Pride of Vadodra’: Hardik Pandya receives heroic welcome in Gujarat | WATCH

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took one wicket each.

Batting first, Bangladesh batters struggled and lost five wickets in just 10 overs and were 64/5. But they were all bundled up for 127 in 19.5 overs.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy – who made a comeback to the national squad after a gap of three years – and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each, while Mayank Yadav and Washington Sundar clinched one wicket.

The second T20I match between India and Bangladesh will be played at Arun Jaitley International Stadium in Delhi on 9 October from 7 PM onwards.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsHardik Pandya’s ’no-look’ shots in last 3 balls to end IND vs BAN T20I match shows his swag | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.