Hardik Pandya’s ’no-look’ shots in last 3 balls to end IND vs BAN T20I match shows his swag | Watch

Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian Cricket team defeated Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh cricket team by 7 wickets at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on 6 October in the first T20I match of the three-match series.

The star of the match was India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who played a stunning and powerful knock of unbeaten 39 runs in just 16 deliveries. In his innings, he smashed five boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 243.75.

Also, in the last three deliveries of the 12th over, when Pandya hit 2 boundaries and a whopping SIX, he didn't gave a look to the hits – knowing the ball ran for boundaries.

First, in the third delivery on the 12th over, Taskin Ahmed bowled a length ball angling in on the middle and leg, where Pandya arches back and ramps it over the keeper's head. He didn't even look back or tried to take a run.

In the fourth delivery, Pandya hits the full-toss to backward point, and his bat flies towards the leg-side, but the ball reaches the fence.

Ending the match with a swag, the Indian all-rounder smashed the short delivery with his SIX over cow corner. With this, India go 1-0 up in the series.

Apart from scoring 39 blistering runs, Pandya also took a wicket.

Player of the match: Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was awarded as the 'Player of the Match' for picking up 3 wickets at an economy of 3.65 and giving away just 14 runs.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Chasing 128 runs, India have dominated with its batting attack and won the match in just 11.5 overs as they scored 132/3 runs. Sanju Samson (29), Suryakumar Yadav (29), Abhishek Sharma (16), Nitish Kumar Reddy* (16) and Hardik Pandya* (39) made some important contributions.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took one wicket each.

Batting first, Bangladesh batters struggled and lost five wickets in just 10 overs and were 64/5. But they were all bundled up for 127 in 19.5 overs.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy – who made a comeback to the national squad after a gap of three years – and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each, while Mayank Yadav and Washington Sundar clinched one wicket.