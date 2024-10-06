Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian Cricket team defeated Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh cricket team by 7 wickets at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on 6 October in the first T20I match of the three-match series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The star of the match was India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who played a stunning and powerful knock of unbeaten 39 runs in just 16 deliveries. In his innings, he smashed five boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 243.75.

Also, in the last three deliveries of the 12th over, when Pandya hit 2 boundaries and a whopping SIX, he didn't gave a look to the hits – knowing the ball ran for boundaries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

First, in the third delivery on the 12th over, Taskin Ahmed bowled a length ball angling in on the middle and leg, where Pandya arches back and ramps it over the keeper's head. He didn't even look back or tried to take a run.

In the fourth delivery, Pandya hits the full-toss to backward point, and his bat flies towards the leg-side, but the ball reaches the fence.

Ending the match with a swag, the Indian all-rounder smashed the short delivery with his SIX over cow corner. With this, India go 1-0 up in the series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from scoring 39 blistering runs, Pandya also took a wicket.

Player of the match: Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was awarded as the 'Player of the Match' for picking up 3 wickets at an economy of 3.65 and giving away just 14 runs.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Chasing 128 runs, India have dominated with its batting attack and won the match in just 11.5 overs as they scored 132/3 runs. Sanju Samson (29), Suryakumar Yadav (29), Abhishek Sharma (16), Nitish Kumar Reddy* (16) and Hardik Pandya* (39) made some important contributions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took one wicket each.

Batting first, Bangladesh batters struggled and lost five wickets in just 10 overs and were 64/5. But they were all bundled up for 127 in 19.5 overs.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy – who made a comeback to the national squad after a gap of three years – and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each, while Mayank Yadav and Washington Sundar clinched one wicket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second T20I match between India and Bangladesh will be played at Arun Jaitley International Stadium in Delhi on 9 October from 7 PM onwards.