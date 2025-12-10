Hardik Pandya's special mention of Mahieka Sharma after dazzling comeback: ‘A lot of great things have happened since…’

Injuries are the worst thing that can happen to any sportsperson. The forced downtime doesn't just halt physical activity; it also significantly drains their mental fortitude and gives rise to deep self-doubt. At such times, family and friends play the most crucial role. The same holds true for Hardik Pandya, who credited his inner circle for a seamless return to competitive cricket.

One of the most dependable all-rounders India has ever produced, Hardik has been out of cricket since the Asia Cup 2025 in September. The 31-year-old missed the final against Pakistan and needed an extended recovery stint at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) to regain fitness.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya engaged? Latest Instagram post with Mahieka Sharma goes viral

He returned to competitive cricket with Baroda in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tournament as a prep for his international comeback. On Tuesday, Hardik didn't disappoint as his 28-ball 59 and 1/16 helped the Indian team humiliate South Africa by 101 runs in the T20I series opener.

“Injuries, you know, it tests you mentally, and at the same point of time it, kind of puts a lot of doubts. A lot of credit goes to the loved ones whom I had," Hardik told BCCI.TV in a video. "Special mention to my partner as well. A lot of great things have happened since she has arrived in my life.”

Hardik was married to Serbian actress and model Natasa Stankovic in 2020, but they mutually parted ways four years later. However, it was during Hardik's injury break recently when the Indian cricketer made his relationship with Mahieka Sharma public. Hardik has a son, Agastya, with Natasa.

How did Hardik Pandya win Barabati hearts? Coming in at a time when the Indian team was reeling at 78/4, Hardik stood tall on a wicket where the rest of the batters (including South Africa) faltered. With six fours and four sixes, Hardik raced to his fifty in just 25 balls to lift the side to a competitive 175/6 in 20 overs.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya makes relationship with Mahieka Sharma Insta official; see pics

With the ball, Hardik didn't disappoint too. He bowled two overs, conceding just 16 runs, and picked up the wicket of all-important David Miller. Speaking of the mindset coming into the game, Hardik emphasised that one needs to believe in themselves to become better.

View full Image Hardik Pandya clicked a group photograph with all the groundstaff of the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

“You should be a rockstar. You come, perform for 10 minutes, and the crowd goes berserk. I think that has been the biggest motivation for me,” said Hardik.

“Life has always thrown a lot of lemons at me. I always thought that I make a lemonade. I have always believed that if you don't believe in yourself, how would others believe in you?”