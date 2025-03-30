Hardik Pandya’s sportsmanship on full display after on-field spat with Sai Kishore, fans say ‘it’s all business…’

Hardik Pandya showed true sportsmanship by hugging R Sai Kishore in a heartwarming moment post Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians clash in the ongoing IPL 2025 after the duo engaged in a ugly on-field spat at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

It all started in the 15th over during the Mumbai Indians' chase of 197 runs. The Gujarat Titans bowler had bowled two dots before the Mumbai Indians captain slammed the left-armer for a boundary. The drama started on the fourth ball when Hardik Pandya advanced and defended the ball. Following the completition of the ball, Sai Kishore, stared at Hardik Pandya while the collecting the white cherry.

In reply, Hardik Pandya also locked eyes with the spinner before giving a mouthful and yelled “F*** off”. After the match, both the players hugged each other and exchanged pleasantries during the customary handshakes.

The heartwarming moment between Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore was dubbed as great sportsman spirit by the Mumbai Indians captain by the fans. “Sai Kishore nails the balance of friendship and rivalry in cricket! On the field, it’s all business—off it, the bond remains strong. A perfect reflection of sportsmanship at its finest!” a X user wrote.

“This Hug is winning Hearts...thats sportsmanship,” another wrote. “Indeed rivalry should be restricted to the ground ... after the match everyone should be yaaro ka yaar!!!” another commented.

