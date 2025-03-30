Hardik Pandya’s sportsmanship on full display after on-field spat with Sai Kishore, fans say ‘it’s all business…’

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya had a ugly on-field spat with Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore during their IPL 2025 clash in Ahmedabad.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Mar 2025, 12:53 AM IST
Hardik Pandya (R) and Sai Kishore exchange words during their IPL 2025 match.
Hardik Pandya (R) and Sai Kishore exchange words during their IPL 2025 match. (AP)

Hardik Pandya showed true sportsmanship by hugging R Sai Kishore in a heartwarming moment post Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians clash in the ongoing IPL 2025 after the duo engaged in a ugly on-field spat at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

It all started in the 15th over during the Mumbai Indians' chase of 197 runs. The Gujarat Titans bowler had bowled two dots before the Mumbai Indians captain slammed the left-armer for a boundary. The drama started on the fourth ball when Hardik Pandya advanced and defended the ball. Following the completition of the ball, Sai Kishore, stared at Hardik Pandya while the collecting the white cherry.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Rohit achieves huge IPL feat despite flop show against GT

In reply, Hardik Pandya also locked eyes with the spinner before giving a mouthful and yelled “F*** off”. After the match, both the players hugged each other and exchanged pleasantries during the customary handshakes.

The heartwarming moment between Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore was dubbed as great sportsman spirit by the Mumbai Indians captain by the fans. “Sai Kishore nails the balance of friendship and rivalry in cricket! On the field, it’s all business—off it, the bond remains strong. A perfect reflection of sportsmanship at its finest!” a X user wrote.

Watch Hardik Pandya's sportsmanship towards Sai Kishore

“This Hug is winning Hearts...thats sportsmanship,” another wrote. “Indeed rivalry should be restricted to the ground ... after the match everyone should be yaaro ka yaar!!!” another commented.

Watch how fans reacted

What did Sai Kishore say?

Meanwhile, Sai Kishore played down the incident with Hardik Pandya and said what happens on the ground, stays on the ground. “He’s a good friend of mine, inside the field it should be like that. Inside the field, anybody is an opponent but we don’t take things personally. We are good competitors, that's how I think the game should be,” Sai Kishore said after Gujarat Titans won the game by 36 runs.

Also Read | WATCH | Hardik Pandya shares a tight hug with MS Dhoni, admires CSK legend

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025.

First Published:30 Mar 2025, 12:43 AM IST
