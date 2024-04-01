'Behave': Sanjay Manjrekar schools crowd boo-ing Hardik Pandya during MI vs RR match | Watch
Hardik Pandya booed by fans at Wankhede Stadium as he captains Mumbai Indians, leading to Sanjay Manjrekar calling for the crowd to 'behave'
IPL 2024 MI vs RR: The fans’ war over Mumbai Indians (MI) captaincy saga took an ugly turn on Monday evening after Hardik Pandya’s name was called out for the toss of the 14th IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, the MI skipper was heavily booed by the fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which led to Sanjay Manjrekar, who was conducting the toss, to call for the crowd to ‘behave.’