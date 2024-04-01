'You can't really help….': MI star on Hardik Pandya' facing criticism, says 'expect things to be different after…'
MI vs RR IPL 2024: So far, Hardik Pandya faced booing crowds, and unfriendly chants at away locations, but this is the first time he will face the Mumbai Indians core fanbase, who are angry at him for replacing Rohit Sharma
MI vs RR IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya is bracing for some intense criticism as Mumbai Indians go against Rajasthan Royals at its home Wankhede Stadium on Monday. So far, Hardik Pandya faced booing crowds, and unfriendly chants at away locations, but this is the first time he will face the Mumbai Indians core fanbase, who are angry at him for replacing Rohit Sharma as the MI skipper. Ahead of the MI vs RR clash, spinner Piyush Chawla came into Hardik Pandya's defense and said Hardik Pandya is focusing on his game.