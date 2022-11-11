‘Hardik will…’ Sunil Gavaskar talk about retirement and captaincy of Indian team

One more World Cup ended for Team India and we are still analyzing the basic decision like team selection, the performance of openers, decisions by the skipper, etc. Every time the Indian team won in this World Cup, it was just 2 or 3 star players that ensured that victory, apart from that the remaining team seems completely out of order.
After this tournament, a number of senior players in the Indian cricket team are looking at retirements with legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar also affirming on Thursday, that "there will be some retirements" after this defeat.
He also praised India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pointed that how the Gujarat Titans won their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title under his captaincy and he will surely lead Team India soon.
"Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain. Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought. There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team," Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the match.
Hardik led the Gujarat team in the IPL and also performed personally well with an average of 44.27 and score 487 runs in 15 games. In bowling also, Pandya took 8 wickets. He has also tasted Vice-captaincy of the Indian team against South Africa series that took place in June.
In the T20s, Hardik Pandya was named captain for the Ireland tour and India won that series by 2-0. In the series against West Indies, Hardik was the vice-captain and India won that series by 4-1.
From 18 November, Pandya will lead the Indian team in the New Zealand series with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain. The team will play three T20Is and three ODIs.
