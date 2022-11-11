‘Hardik will…’ Sunil Gavaskar talk about retirement and captaincy of Indian team

"Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain. Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought. There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team," Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the match.