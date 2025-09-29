Haris Rauf provokes India again with plane crash gesture despite ICC fine during IND vs PAK; 'ab ghar me plane udayega'

Despite a fine by the International Cricket Council (ICC) a few days ago for his plane crash gesture, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf repeated the same again in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 against India. Rauf's gesture might came probably came as a revenge after Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah gestured the same in the first innings. Bumrah gesture a dipping flight crash after getting the better of Rauf.

Advertisement

In a viral video, Rauf's reaction came after he took a simple catch to sent Abhishek Sharma packing in the second over. The Indian opener, who had been in a form of his life, tried to go over the top but it went up only for Rauf to take a simple catch at mid-on. Rauf was fined 30 percent of his match fees after his similar gesture during the Super 4 fixture.

However, Rauf's gesture didn't go well with the fans as many called the Pakistan pacer the joker. This Haris Rauf is such a shameless person. Just a while ago, Jasprit Bumrah showed him his true place, and India has badly defeated them in the last two matches—yet look at his shamelessness. #INDvsPAK. Once joker always a joker @HarisRauf14," one user said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

India lift Asia Cup title for 9th time Meanwhile, India defeated Pakistan for the third time in the tournament to lift the Asia Cup title for the ninth time. Chasing 147 runs for victory, India were in a spot of bother by losing three wickets for 20 runs inside the powerplay. But it was Tilak Varma's match-winning unbeaten 69, who powered the Men in Blue to a five-wicket win in Dubai. India chased down the target with two balls remaining.

Besides Varma, Shivam Dube contributed a breezy 22-ball 33 during a vital 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with excellent figures of 4/30 in four overs, while fellow spinners Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) were also among the wickets after India opted to bowl first.

Advertisement