Haris Rauf punished for aggressive gesture during IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash; Sahibzada Farhan warned by ICC

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Sep 2025, 06:08 PM IST
Pakistan's Haris Rauf gestures towards the spectators during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against India.(AFP)

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was fined 30 percent of his match fees while Sahibzada Farhan was let go with a warning after the duo's provocative actions in an Asia Cup 2025 clash against India in the Super 4 stage on September 21 in Dubai. The fine on Rauf came following a International Cricket Council (ICC) hearing on Friday. Farhan also attended the hearing.

The development came in after the BCCI lodged an official complaint to match referee Andy Pycroft, with ICC marked in the email. While Farhan was used his bat as a prop for a gun-firing celebration following his fifty, Rauf mocked the Indian fans with a plane crash gesture by his hand.

It was learnt that Farhan claimed that his gun-firing celebration is a "traditional way of celebrating in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe" in Pakistan. The hearing was conducted by match referee Richie Richardson at the Pakistan team hotel in Dubai. Besides the gestures, Rauf also had an altercation with Indian batter Abhishek Sharma during the game.

Both the players appeared before him in person even though the responses given by them were in writing. They were accompanied by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema. The two teams will be facing each other in the final on Sunday in Dubai.

Suryakumar Yadav let go with warning

Not just the BCCI, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) too filed an official complaint against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav after he dedicated their win over the arch rivals in the group stage to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces.

Suryakumar appeared before Richardson on Thursday and was apparently let go with a warning. He was told not to make any statement that could be construed as political in the remainder of the tournament. Tensions between the two sides have been running high starting with India's refusal to do a traditional handshake with Pakistani players at the time of toss and after the games as a gesture of solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.

