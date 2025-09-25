Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan summoned: Pakistan cricketers to face ICC hearing over provocative gestures in IND vs PAK

Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan have been summoned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday to attend a hearing after the Pakistan cricketers' provocative gestures during their Super 4 clash against India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 last Sunday.

The development came in after BCCI lodged an official complaint against the duo on Wednesday with the ICC in receipt of the e-mail. Both Rauf and Farhan might have to appear before the ICC Elite Panel Referee Richie Richardson for the hearing.

What did Haris Rauf & Sahibzada Farhan do? On September 21, during the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash, Rauf had made gestures to depict the bringing down of a plane to mock India's military action after Indian supporters chanted "Kohli, Kohli" referring to the couple of match-winning sixes that the Indian legend hit off the pacer at MCG during a T20 World Cup game in 2022.

During the match, he hurled abuses at Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during his bowling spell and the two youngsters responded with their bats. On the other hand, Farhan celebrated his fifty in the same match with a gun-firing celebration using his bat.

Both Rauf and Farhan received severe backlash on social media. Explaining his celebration, Farhan stated, “That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that.”