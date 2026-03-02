Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi among Pakistan players registered for The Hundred 2026 auction

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is reportedly among the marquee players who have been registered in the inaugural auction for The Men's Hundred, scheduled to take place in London on 12 March.

A total of 63 Pakistan players had been named in the longlist for The Hundred, but that has now been pruned to 14 players, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Full list of Pakistan players for The Hundred auction Apart from Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Tariq are the other Pakistan players who will go under the hammer at the auction.

Sahibzada Farhan, who scored 383 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup, however, is not part of the list.

The marquee players' list for The Hundred auction includes Adil Rashid, Jordan Cox, James Vince, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow as the home players, whereas the overseas players' list includes David Miller, Aiden Markram, Sunil Narine, Haris Rauf and Daryl Mitchell.

There had been uncertainty over the participation of Pakistan players in The Hundred, with a report in the BBC stating that a "shadow ban" was being considered on Pakistan players.

Four of the eight The Hundred franchises are now owned by Indian franchises. They are MI London, Southern Brave (Owned by GMR Group which controls Delhi Capitals), Sunrisers Leeds and Manchester Super Giants.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), along with all the franchises of The Hundred, released a statement saying that Pakistan players will not be excluded from competing. This came after the ECB had written an email to the teams warning against discriminating against players from taking part.

In the women's Hundred longlist, there are two cricketers from Pakistan, namely Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal. It has to be noted that no Pakistan player has competed in the women's Hundred so far.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has not registered for the auction. He was part of Northern Superchargers last season as a mentor, but this time, he will be focussing on preparing for the Test series against Pakistan. The Test series against Pakistan will begin three days after the Hundred, which will run from 21 July to 16 August.

India's Deepti Sharma is among the 10 marquee players in the women's auction. Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Davina Perrin, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Devine and Dani Gibson are the other marquee players part of the women's auction.

Longlist for The Men's Hundred auction (Only includes the first 30 players) Marquee domestic: Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, James Vince, Jordan Cox, Joe Root

Marquee international: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Sunil Narine, Haris Rauf, Daryl Mitchell

Tier 1 batters: Finn Allen, Quinton De Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Tim Seifert, Zak Crawley

Tier 1 pacers: Shaheen Afridi, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Sonny Baker, Saqib Mahmood

Tier 1 allrounders: Tom Curran, Shadab Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Willey, Gus Atkinson

Tier 1 spin bowlers: Akeal Hosein, AM Ghazanfar, Rishad Hossain, Usman Tariq, Jafer Chohan