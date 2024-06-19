Active Stocks
Haris Rauf video: Fans slam Mohammad Rizwan for defending Pakistan cricketer’s ‘Indian hoga’ comment

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

‘It is irrelevant whether the person who disrespected Haris Rauf was from Pakistan or India,’ Mohammad Rizwan wrote. Indian fans are not happy that the Pakistani wicket-keeper mentioned India without any context.

Pakistan's Haris Rauf looks on during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)Premium
Pakistan's Haris Rauf looks on during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has shared a post on social media to defend his teammate, Haris Rauf. According to the wicket-keeper-batter, the nationality of the fan who allegedly disrespected Haris does not matter.

“It is irrelevant whether the person who disrespected Haris Rauf was from Pakistan or India. What truly matters is that this individual lacked values and manners. No one has the right to disrespect any human being, especially in front of their family members," Rizwan wrote.

“Such appalling behavior must be stopped. Values like tolerance, respect, and compassion are increasingly rare commodities," he added.

Indian fans did not like that “India" was mentioned in Rizwan’s post when the fan mentioned that he was from Pakistan.

“That Guy Already Mentioned That He's Pakistani Then WTH You Pakistani Are Dragging India Everywhere. You Guys Are Just Playing With PCT Fans By Creating Fake Scenario & Pre-Planned Fight To Divert From Flop WC," wrote one user.

“This man wearing a green jersey is a Pakistani, he himself admitted this and why would an Indian go to take a selfie with a Pakistani? Absolutely not necessary to mention India here," wrote another.

“Learn to accept the defeat with grace than trying to set narrative against Indians after losing back to back matches against India," posted another.

“Haris lacked values here. He should have treated the individual as an individual instead of saying “Indian" or labelling a country to him. It shows his thought process, but what can we expect from you," commented another on the Haris incident.

Haris Rauf’s fight

Haris Rauf was earlier seen getting physically aggressive with a fan who allegedly abused his father. The Pakistan cricket player is heard saying in the video, "Indian hoga (Must be an Indian)". The fan, however, said, "Pakistani hoon (I am a Pakistani)."

Rauf posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter) with the video going viral.

"I decided not to bring this on social media, But now that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation. As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticise us," he wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Published: 19 Jun 2024, 01:18 PM IST
