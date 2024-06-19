Haris Rauf video: Fans slam Mohammad Rizwan for defending Pakistan cricketer’s ‘Indian hoga’ comment
‘It is irrelevant whether the person who disrespected Haris Rauf was from Pakistan or India,’ Mohammad Rizwan wrote. Indian fans are not happy that the Pakistani wicket-keeper mentioned India without any context.
Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has shared a post on social media to defend his teammate, Haris Rauf. According to the wicket-keeper-batter, the nationality of the fan who allegedly disrespected Haris does not matter.