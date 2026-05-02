Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana left out as BCCI announce India squad for 2026 Women's T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the 15-member Team India squad for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup that will take place in England and Wales from 12 June.

Regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

The squad also includes the usual suspects like Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh among others. Kashvee Gautam, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur are among the notable absentees from the squad. The squad is also the same for India's three-match T20I series against England in England, that will be held before the T20 World Cup.

India will play three T20Is against England between 28 May and 3 June.

India women's cricket squad for 2026 T20 World Cup/series vs England: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.