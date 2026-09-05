Harmanpreet Kaur achieves rare feat during IND vs PAK women's Asia Cup clash which MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli failed to reach

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur became the first cricketer on earth to lead her side to 150 T20Is (across genders)on Saturday. Harmanpreet achieved the rare feat in Dubai when she walked out for coin toss against Pakistan in a Group A encounter of the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Harmanpreet is followed by her Sri Lankan counterpart Chamari Athapaththu, who has led her team in 121 women's T20Is so far.

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Surprisingly, no player in men's cricket has ever captain his team in 100 T20Is. Australia's Meg Lanning is only the third player to lead her team in exact 100 T20 internationals. In men's cricket, Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus leads the list with 91 matches as captain in the shortest format.

In her 149 T20Is so far, Harmanpreet led Indian women to 86 wins so far. The Indian skipper, who also holds the record for playing most women's T20Is, has scored 3301 runs as captain and is second overall in the list of players with most runs in women's T20Is as captain. Among Indian men, MS Dhoni holds the record for most T20I matches as the captain (72), followed by Rohit Sharma (62), Suryakumar Yadav (52) and Virat Kohli (50).

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Asked about her achievement during the coin toss, Harmanpreet described the moment as a "big occasion". “Good we are getting a chance to chase. Great achievement on playing 150th T20I as captain, the key is to keep enjoying. We will try to restrict them to a shorter total,” she said.

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India asked to bowl first in Dubai Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and opted to bat against India. India have won both their previous matches and are sitting atop Pool A with four points, having already secured a place in the semifinals.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are playing their second match of the tournament and have two points after winning their opener. A win in their remaining two games will be enough for Pakistan to enter semifinals. Both teams named unchanged playing XIs.

India vs Pakistan playing XIs India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

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Most matches as T20I captain (Men & Women)

PLAYER CATEGORY MATCHES Harmanpreet Kaur (India) Women 150 Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) Women 121 Marie Bimenyimana (Rwanda) Women 101 Meg Lanning (Australia) Women 100 Naruemol Chaiwai (Thailand) Women 98 Heather Knight (England) Women 96 Charlotte Edwards (England) Women 93 Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia) Men 91 Clinton Rubagumya (Rwanda) Men 90 Winifred Duraisingam (Malaysia) Women 86 Babar Azam (Pakistan) Men 85

Harmanpreet was named as India's T20I captain in 2016. Later she took over as India' full-time captain across formats from Mithali Raj in 2022.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in