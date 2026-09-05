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Harmanpreet Kaur achieves rare feat during IND vs PAK women's Asia Cup clash which MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli failed to reach

Harmanpreet Kaur walked out to lead India in her 150th T20I in a Group A match against Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Harmanpreet has been captaining India women in T20Is since 2016. She took over as India's full time skipper across all formats from Mithali Raj in 2022.

Koushik Paul
Updated5 Sep 2026, 08:17 PM IST
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India's Harmanpreet Kaur is the first cricketer on earth to lead a side in 150 T20Is.
India's Harmanpreet Kaur is the first cricketer on earth to lead a side in 150 T20Is. (AFP)
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Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur became the first cricketer on earth to lead her side to 150 T20Is (across genders)on Saturday. Harmanpreet achieved the rare feat in Dubai when she walked out for coin toss against Pakistan in a Group A encounter of the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Harmanpreet is followed by her Sri Lankan counterpart Chamari Athapaththu, who has led her team in 121 women's T20Is so far.

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Surprisingly, no player in men's cricket has ever captain his team in 100 T20Is. Australia's Meg Lanning is only the third player to lead her team in exact 100 T20 internationals. In men's cricket, Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus leads the list with 91 matches as captain in the shortest format.

Also Read | IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan opt to bat in Dubai

In her 149 T20Is so far, Harmanpreet led Indian women to 86 wins so far. The Indian skipper, who also holds the record for playing most women's T20Is, has scored 3301 runs as captain and is second overall in the list of players with most runs in women's T20Is as captain. Among Indian men, MS Dhoni holds the record for most T20I matches as the captain (72), followed by Rohit Sharma (62), Suryakumar Yadav (52) and Virat Kohli (50).

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Asked about her achievement during the coin toss, Harmanpreet described the moment as a "big occasion". “Good we are getting a chance to chase. Great achievement on playing 150th T20I as captain, the key is to keep enjoying. We will try to restrict them to a shorter total,” she said.

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India asked to bowl first in Dubai

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and opted to bat against India. India have won both their previous matches and are sitting atop Pool A with four points, having already secured a place in the semifinals.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are playing their second match of the tournament and have two points after winning their opener. A win in their remaining two games will be enough for Pakistan to enter semifinals. Both teams named unchanged playing XIs.

Also Read | Women's Asia Cup 2026: What happened when India last faced Pakistan in a T20I?

India vs Pakistan playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

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Most matches as T20I captain (Men & Women)

PLAYERCATEGORYMATCHES
Harmanpreet Kaur (India)Women150 
Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)Women121
Marie Bimenyimana (Rwanda)Women101
Meg Lanning (Australia)Women100
Naruemol Chaiwai (Thailand)Women98
Heather Knight (England)Women96
Charlotte Edwards (England)Women93
Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia)Men 91
Clinton Rubagumya (Rwanda)Men 90
Winifred Duraisingam (Malaysia)Women86
Babar Azam (Pakistan)Men85
Also Read | Women's Asia Cup 2026: Deepti Sharma names clear winner in IND vs PAK

Harmanpreet was named as India's T20I captain in 2016. Later she took over as India' full-time captain across formats from Mithali Raj in 2022.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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