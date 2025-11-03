Harmanpreet Kaur becomes 11th captain to win Women's World Cup: List of winning skippers, champions from 1973 to 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur is the first Indian woman to win a ICC World Cup. Earlier, under Mithali Raj, India had reached the finals in 2005 and 2017, but lost on both occasions.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Nov 2025, 11:00 AM IST
ICC Chairman Jay Shah (R) hands over the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 trophy to India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah (R) hands over the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 trophy to India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur.(PTI)

Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian captain and 11th overall to win a ICC Women's World Cup after the Indian team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Defending 299 runs in the final, Deepti Sharma took a five-wicket haul while Shafali Verma's all-round show helped the hosts restrict the opposition to 246 all out in 45.3 overs to script history at home soil.

With this victory, Harmanpreet became the only second Indian captain to win a World Cup on home soil. MS Dhoni achieved the same before Harmanpreet when the he led the Indian men's team to 2011 triumph at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

England's Rachael Heyhoe-Flint was the first-ever captain to win a Women's World Cup in 1973. For the record Australia's Sharon Tredea (1982 & 1988) and Belinda Clarke (1997 & 2005) have the distinction of winning the Women's World Cup twice each.

India had reached the finals of a Women's World Cup twice before in 2005 and 2017, but lost, with Mithali Raj being the captain on both occasions.

List of Women's World Cup winners from 1973 to 2025

YearWinnerWinning CaptainResultRunners-upRunners-up Captain
1973EnglandRachael Heyhoe FlintEngland won on points table (20 pts)Australia (17 pts)Margaret Jennings
1978AustraliaMargaret JenningsAustralia won on points table (6 pts)England (4 pts)Rachael Heyhoe Flint
1982AustraliaSharon TredreaAustralia won by 3 wicketsEnglandSusan Goatman
1988AustraliaSharon TredreaAustralia won by 8 wicketsEnglandLynne Thomas
1993EnglandKaren SmithiesEngland won by 67 runsNew ZealandSarah Illingworth
1997AustraliaBelinda ClarkAustralia won by 5 wicketsNew ZealandMaia Lewis
2000New ZealandEmily DrummNew Zealand won by 4 runsAustraliaBelinda Clark
2005AustraliaBelinda ClarkAustralia won by 98 runsIndiaMithali Raj
2009EnglandCharlotte EdwardsEngland won by 4 wicketsNew ZealandHaidee Tiffen
2013AustraliaJodie FieldsAustralia won by 114 runsWest IndiesMerissa Aguilleira
2017EnglandHeather KnightEngland won by 9 runsIndiaMithali Raj
2022AustraliaMeg LanningAustralia won by 71 runsEnglandHeather Knight
2025IndiaHarmanpreet KaurIndia won by 52 runsSouth AfricaLaura Wolvaardt

Notably, it was Harmanpreet's first-ever ODI World Cup as an Indian captain. She also became the oldest captain to win a Women's World Cup at 36 years and 239 days. This is also the first time a women's team have won a World Cup after losing three matches in the tournament.

Before Sunday, only two teams have won the World Cup after losing three matches in the tournament - Pakistan in 1992 and England in 2019 (both in men's tournaments).

