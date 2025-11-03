Harmanpreet Kaur becomes 11th captain to win Women's World Cup: List of winning skippers, champions from 1973 to 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian captain and 11th overall to win a ICC Women's World Cup after the Indian team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Defending 299 runs in the final, Deepti Sharma took a five-wicket haul while Shafali Verma's all-round show helped the hosts restrict the opposition to 246 all out in 45.3 overs to script history at home soil.

Advertisement

With this victory, Harmanpreet became the only second Indian captain to win a World Cup on home soil. MS Dhoni achieved the same before Harmanpreet when the he led the Indian men's team to 2011 triumph at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read | Harmanpreet reveals she had a gut feeling Shafali would shine in WC Final

England's Rachael Heyhoe-Flint was the first-ever captain to win a Women's World Cup in 1973. For the record Australia's Sharon Tredea (1982 & 1988) and Belinda Clarke (1997 & 2005) have the distinction of winning the Women's World Cup twice each.

India had reached the finals of a Women's World Cup twice before in 2005 and 2017, but lost, with Mithali Raj being the captain on both occasions.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rohit Sharma gets emotional after India lift maiden ICC Women's World Cup

List of Women's World Cup winners from 1973 to 2025

Year Winner Winning Captain Result Runners-up Runners-up Captain 1973 England Rachael Heyhoe Flint England won on points table (20 pts) Australia (17 pts) Margaret Jennings 1978 Australia Margaret Jennings Australia won on points table (6 pts) England (4 pts) Rachael Heyhoe Flint 1982 Australia Sharon Tredrea Australia won by 3 wickets England Susan Goatman 1988 Australia Sharon Tredrea Australia won by 8 wickets England Lynne Thomas 1993 England Karen Smithies England won by 67 runs New Zealand Sarah Illingworth 1997 Australia Belinda Clark Australia won by 5 wickets New Zealand Maia Lewis 2000 New Zealand Emily Drumm New Zealand won by 4 runs Australia Belinda Clark 2005 Australia Belinda Clark Australia won by 98 runs India Mithali Raj 2009 England Charlotte Edwards England won by 4 wickets New Zealand Haidee Tiffen 2013 Australia Jodie Fields Australia won by 114 runs West Indies Merissa Aguilleira 2017 England Heather Knight England won by 9 runs India Mithali Raj 2022 Australia Meg Lanning Australia won by 71 runs England Heather Knight 2025 India Harmanpreet Kaur India won by 52 runs South Africa Laura Wolvaardt

Notably, it was Harmanpreet's first-ever ODI World Cup as an Indian captain. She also became the oldest captain to win a Women's World Cup at 36 years and 239 days. This is also the first time a women's team have won a World Cup after losing three matches in the tournament.