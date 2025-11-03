Harmanpreet Kaur & Co to have victory parade in Mumbai after ICC Women's World Cup 2025 triumph? BCCI says ‘we will…’

Victory parade in Mumbai has been a norm for the Indian cricket teams after they win World Cup. From 2007 to 2011 to 2024, the streets of Mumbai leading to the Wankhede Stadium have always welcomed their heroes in a grand manner. With the Indian women lifting their first-ever World Cup in four attempts, Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops deserve an Open Bus victory parade.

After losing in the finals of 2005, 2017 (ODI World Cups) and 2020 T20 World Cup, the Women in Blue brought home their first-ever ICC silverware as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the summit clash of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium. The moment marked a new chapter in Indian cricket.

However, fans may have to wait a little longer to see their champion team parade with the trophy through the streets as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to plan for a grand victory celebration. “Nothing like a victory parade is planned as of now,” BCCI secretary Devaijit Saikia told reporters after India's win.

“I’m leaving for Dubai to attend the ICC meetings. Several senior officials are heading there as well, so once we return, we will plan accordingly,” Saikia added from Mumbai airport.

BCCI to escalate Asia Cup 2025 trophy row to ICC Saikia is referring to the all-board annual meeting of the cricket's apex body in Dubai, which will take place from November 4-7. With the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi unlikely to handover the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to the victorious Indian team by November 3, the BCCI will be taking up the matter in the ICC meeting.

The Asia Cup 2025 is with Naqvi at the ACC headquarter after the Indian team refused to receive the silverware from Naqvi, who is also the chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is an interior minister of Pakistan. India's refusal to take the trophy from Naqvi came as a protest against the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, that killed 26 innocent lives.

"Ten days ago, we wrote to the ACC Chairperson, requesting that he hand over the trophy to the BCCI at the earliest. However, to this day, we have not received the trophy. We are waiting for another day.

