Harmanpreet Kaur era ends: Why Smriti Mandhana is the obvious choice to lead Indian women's cricket team? Explained

Harmanpreet Kaur drew curtains on her captaincy innings after 10 years, following the 37-year-old's announcement on Tuesday. Having taken over the T20I captaincy from Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet was named as the Indian skipper in all formats in 2022. Born in Moga, Punjab, Harmanpreet became the first Indian captain to win the Women's ODI World Cup last year at home, beating South Africa in the final.

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During her tenure as the Indian captain, India exited in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals in 2018 and 2022 and finished runners-up in the 2020 edition. She also led Indian team to the Asia Cup title last month. In fact, under Harmanpreet, India won back-to-back Asian Games gold in 2023 and 2026, beating Sri Lanka in both the finals.

Also Read | Harmanpreet steps down as Indian women's cricket team captain across formats

"Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team across all formats," she posted on her instagram account. "This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life," she added in a lengthy statement. "Now, I'm ready to play for the love of the game again. Captaincy ends. The journey continues," she added.

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Who takes over from Harmanpreet Kaur? Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is the obvious choice to take over as the captain of the Indian women's cricket team. One of the most senior members of the side at the moment, Mandhana carries loads of experience and has been consistently play for the national team for over a decade.

Her leadership records speaks for Mandhana. From 2019 to 2025, Mandhana had led India in 18 T20Is, winning 11 and losing only six. One match ended in no result. In the 50-over format, Mandhana holds an all-win record, winning all the four ODIs, she walked out for the toss.

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Mandhana didn't lead India in any Test matches. One might argue Jemimah Rodrigues as another option, but Mandhana stands above in terms of seniority and experience. Not to forget, it was under Mandhana's leadership, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the Women's Premier League title twice so far.

Formers want Smriti Mandhana as captain One of pillars in women's cricket, Mandhana herself has expressed her interest in leading the national team, having spend as Harmanpreet's deputy over the years. “Yes, of course. I am ready,” Mandhana told TOI after India's historic first-ever women’s Test win at Lord’s

Not only herself, Mandhana has been endorsed as next Indian captain by legendary Mithali Raj and former Indian cricketer Devika Palshikar. "I at least thought Smriti would lead the ODI format two or three years back. But now also, with the experience that she has, the vast experience, at least the one-day and Test format should be given to her," Mithali had told PTI.

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Palshikar, who played one Test and 15 ODIs, also stated that Mandhana is ready to lead at the international stage. “Fortunately, I worked very closely with Smriti only last season in the Women's Maharashtra Premier League, where she was our team's captain, and I got to observe her leadership qualities from close quarters.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana enters record books at Asian Games 2026 during IND vs BAN

"During a press conference, I even told Smriti, ‘I think you are ready now to take on the international responsibilities as captain’,” Palshikar was quoted as saying by India Today. The BCCI is expected to announce the new captain formally very soon.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in