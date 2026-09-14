Harmanpreet Kaur follows Suryakumar Yadav as India women's captain refuse to receive Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

Harmanpreet Kaur followed Suryakumar Yadav's tradition of not accepting the Women's Asia Cup winner's trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi after the Women in Blue defeated Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday to clinch a record-extending eighth continental title. The incident happened at the post-match presentation after the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final as the Indian team didn't turn up at all.

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Although the Indian men's team turn up at the post-match presentation ceremony a year ago at the same venue, but refused to collect the trophy and medals from Naqvi, who also holds the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. Following the end of the match, the Indian players had a small presentation ceremony amongst themselves.

Visuals showed that BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla congratulating the whole team pitch-side and handed over the best fielder's medal to Nandni Sharma. At the presentation ceremony, Sri Lankan team led by Chamari Athapaththu collected their medals and runners-up cheque from the ACC chief Naqvi.

Presenter and former Sri Lankan fast bowler Farveez Maharoof wrapped the presentation ceremony after having a chat with Athapaththu.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in