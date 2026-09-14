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Harmanpreet Kaur follows Suryakumar Yadav as India women's captain refuse to receive Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

The Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur refused to recieve the Asia Cup winner's trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to an Interior Minister in Pakistan government.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Sep 2026, 12:30 AM IST
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India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (R) and ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (R) and ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
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Harmanpreet Kaur followed Suryakumar Yadav's tradition of not accepting the Women's Asia Cup winner's trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi after the Women in Blue defeated Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday to clinch a record-extending eighth continental title. The incident happened at the post-match presentation after the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final as the Indian team didn't turn up at all.

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Although the Indian men's team turn up at the post-match presentation ceremony a year ago at the same venue, but refused to collect the trophy and medals from Naqvi, who also holds the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. Following the end of the match, the Indian players had a small presentation ceremony amongst themselves.

Also Read | IND-W vs SL-W Highlights, Women's Asia Cup Final: India claim eighth title

Visuals showed that BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla congratulating the whole team pitch-side and handed over the best fielder's medal to Nandni Sharma. At the presentation ceremony, Sri Lankan team led by Chamari Athapaththu collected their medals and runners-up cheque from the ACC chief Naqvi.

Presenter and former Sri Lankan fast bowler Farveez Maharoof wrapped the presentation ceremony after having a chat with Athapaththu.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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