Harmanpreet Kaur follows Suryakumar Yadav with no-handshake stance during IND-W vs PAK-W in World Cup - Viral video

Harmanpreet Kaur followed Suryakumar Yadav as the Indian captain maintained BCCI's no handshake policy against Pakistan in international cricket, the latest of which came on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. At the coin toss, Harmanpreet didn't acknowledge her Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana as the Indian captain walked straight to Mel Jones for a customary chat and maintained a fair distance.

Harmanpreet's no handshake act came after men's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his boys maintained the same in all the three matches at the Asia Cup 2025 recently in Dubai, due to the strained political relations between the two countries currently.

Ever since India won the Asia Cup 2025 final, there have been several discussions on whether India and Pakistan players shake hands in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The BCCI had conveyed the players to avoid customary handshake with members of the Pakistani team.

Meanwhile, Sana won the toss and Pakistan elected to field. India, who enjoy an 11-0 record over Pakistan in the ODI format, made a forced change to their playing eleven with Renuka Singh replacing an injured Amanjot Kaur. Pakistan replaced Omaima Sohali with Sadaf Shamas.

The game started in overcast conditions with rain expected in Colombo later on the day. Earlier on Saturday, it rained all day with Sri Lanka vs Australia clash being abandoned with a ball being bowled.

Meanwhile, India are coming into this clash with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka while Pakistan lost their tournament opener to Bangladesh.

India women vs Pakistan women playing XIs Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal