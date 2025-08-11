Harmanpreet Kaur hopes to break India's barrier at Women's World Cup; Smriti Mandhana talks about ‘change in mindset’

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is determined to break the barrier in the ICC Women's World Cup as she gears up to lead the Women in Blue next month at home and Sri Lanka, which starts on September 30. India have never won a world title despite coming close twice in 2005 and 2017. On both occasions, India finished runners-up. In fact, it was the 2017 edition that caught the country's imagination.

Among the finals, the 2017 final has made a place in the hearts of billions of Indian fans as Mithali Raj's troops went down to England at Lord's by just nine runs. In the following edition, the Indian team finished fifth, just outside the semifinal qualification spots.

“The plan is the same as my first ODI World Cup. I want to go there and enjoy my cricket, but playing in front of the home crowd is always special,” Harmanpreet said at the ‘50 Days To Go’ event in Mumbai.

So far, Harmanpreet has played in three Women's ODI World Cups - 2009, 2017, and 2022, all under Mithali. This will be the first time, Harmanpreet will lead the Indian team in a 50-over World Cup.

India on high spirits after win in England Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana also echoed Harmanpreet and spoke highly about the shift in mindset of the team in the past few years. “The mindset has changed over the last two or three years. There’s a calmness with which I want to go about on the field," said Mandhana.

“Our whole team is heading in that direction. We know where we want to work hard. And when we enter the field, we know we’ve just got to implement," she added. The best part about the Indian team currently is the momentum they got after winning both the T20I and ODI series in England recently.

