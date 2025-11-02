Subscribe

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India’s Women’s ODI World Cup payout — will it rival men’s T20 World Cup prize?

The Indian women's cricket team faces South Africa in the ODI World Cup final today, with BCCI reportedly planning a cash reward equal to the men's team if they win. This reflects a shift towards equal pay for women in cricket. 

Written By Eshita Gain
Updated2 Nov 2025, 08:39 AM IST
How much will Team India get paid if they win Women’s ODI World Cup payout?
The Indian women's cricket team is set to face South Africa in the Women's ODI World Cup final today, 2 November, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) reportedly preparing a massive cash reward for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side if they lift the trophy in Navi Mumbai.

In line with the “equal pay” policy, advocated by former BCCI secretary and current ICC chairman Jay Shah, the board is discussing on rewarding the women squad with the same prize money awarded to the Rohit Sharma-led team after their T20 World Cup victory in the Americas last year, PTI reported.

How much will the team bag if they win?

After the Rohit Sharma-led cricket team defeated South Africa in the men's T20 World Cup final, the BCCI rewarded the entire squad — including players and support staff — with a whopping 125 crore.

A BCCI source confirmed the sentiment, stating “The BCCI supports equal pay for men and women and hence there are lot of discussions that if our girls win the World Cup, the reward won't be anything less compared to men's global triumph. But it isn't nice to make an announcement before they win the Cup,” PTI reportedly.

Historic rise in woman cricketer's earnings

The potential announcement signifies a dramatic shift in how the women's cricket team is finally compensated.

When the Indian women's team finished as runners-up in the 2017 World Cup final at Lord's after losing the trophy to England by just 9 runs, the BCCI had rewarded each playing member with 50 lakh each. Similarly, the head coach Tushar Arothe and other support staff also were rewarded handsomely.

If the Indian team happen to win this year, the prize money for each cricketer could be 10 times more than the reward given to the playing team eight years back, PTI reported.

Details about the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

The cricket tournament will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, 2 November. The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka will begin with the coin toss at 2:30 PM, while the match will start shortly after.

The final brings together two of the most consistent sides in the tournament — India, who defeated Australia in a thrilling semifinal, and South Africa, who sealed their place after an emphatic win earlier in the week.

The Indian women's cricket team, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, includes Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh and Kranti Gaud.

 
 
