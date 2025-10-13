Harmanpreet Kaur optimistic about Women's World Cup chances after back-to-back losses; ‘Two bad games aren’t going…'

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur remained optimistic of a top four finish despite their two back-to-back defeats in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday. Hosts India started their campaign with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan but stumbled in front of South Africa and Australia with both their clashed going down the wire.

Unlike the first three matches, the Indian top order delivered just what the doctor. After the openers Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75) added 155 runs for the first wicket, Harmanpreet, Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues also contributed to put India at 294/5 in the 43rd over.

However, India's lower order collapsed as the hosts lose six wickets for 26 runs to be all out for 330 in the 49th over. In reply, Australia rode on a majestic century from captain Alyssa Healy to chase down the target, thus etching their names for highest successful run chase in women's ODIs.

With three more games to go, the Indian team need to win all their remaining matches to stake a claim for final four spot after the league stage. “Two bad games are not going to make a difference,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation. "We'll sit and discuss. This combination has given us success," added the Indian captain.

Harmanpreet Kaur blames middle-order batters Aimed at strengthening their batting, Harmanpreet opted for a five-bowler ploy, which failed completely. Despite failing to defend 331 runs, Harmanpreet defended her bowlers and came dowm heavily on the batters. "The way we started, we could have added more 30-40 runs.

“We missed runs in the last six overs and that cost us. It was a good batting wicket, but not batting well in the last six overs cost us. Openers have been outstanding, because of them we have been scoring 300 runs. The last five overs cost us. Last three games we were not able to bat in the middle overs. Our lower order took responsibility,” she added.