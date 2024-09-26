Harmanpreet Kaur partners with Barbie to inspire limitless potential in every child, says ’honour to collaborate...

India Women’s national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has partnered with Mattel India for their film ‘You Can Be Anything’, where she is seen alongside five young Barbie fans, as part of Barbie's 65th anniversary.

All the children featured in the film with Harmanpreet were selected through Mattel India's nationwide campaign, held at Hamleys.

According to Mattel India's Head of Marketing Aditi Ravichandar, the aim of the initiative is to inspire limitless potential in every child and encourage kids to showcase their talents and explore various careers. Partnering with Harmanpreet allows the firm to shine a light on inspirational women doing amazing things, she added.

“The brand purpose of Barbie is to inspire the limitless potential in every child. When a child plays with Barbie, they play out their dreams and imagine they can be anything. This in turn puts the brand in a powerful place to be able to empower children to unlock a variety of possibilities for the future. In line with this purpose, we are thrilled to partner with Harmanpreet Kaur. This partnership allows us to continue to shine a light on inspirational women doing amazing things, thereby empowering the next generation!”, said Aditi.

What Harmanpreet said? The Indian skipper also seemed excited with the initiative and recalled the support she received from her father. She stated that the initiative would help empower children to believe in their dreams without limits.

Harmanpreet said, "It's an honour to collaborate with Barbie and serve as a role model for young girls across India. Like the support I received from my father, I believe in nurturing young minds with positive influences like Barbie, empowering them to believe in their dreams without limits. Together, we aspire to motivate and uplift the next generation to realize their fullest potential.”