Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana flaunt special tattoo after World Cup win; social media reacts, ‘Proud of you, Queen’

Harmanpreet Kaur now has a special tattoo to celebrate India’s first-ever World Cup win. The design features the World Cup trophy, the number “2025” marking the year of victory and “52” symbolising India’s 52-run win over South Africa in the final.

The Team India captain shared a photo of her special tattoo on Instagram.

“Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since Day1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful,” the 36-year-old champion wrote.

Before the tournament, she had also had a detailed geometric mandala tattoo on her left shoulder for focus and balance. It included the Sanskrit phrase “Aham Brahmasmi” (I am the universe). It also had a sun and rays for clarity, a Celtic knot for her father’s support, a Brahma Yantra for creativity and a lotus and star representing grace and strength.

Interestingly, Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana also has an identical tattoo on her right forearm. Smriti, however, has not specifically shared it on Instagram.

Smriti Mandhana’s tattoo was visible in a video shared on Twitter (now X) by BCCI Women. The post-victory video showed Head Coach Amol Muzumdar cutting a cake, with Harmanpreet and Smriti clapping.

Social media reaction Meanwhile, social media users reacted to Harmanpreet Kaur sharing her World Cup tattoo. More than 6.15 lakh people “loved” the post on Instagram.

“Forever etched in the History books of our country. The first Indian woman captain to win a World Cup for India - Harmanpreet Kaur,” wrote one of them.

“And the memories of you and our team lifting the WC together will forever be etched in our hearts,” posted another user.

One user commented, “Still getting the goosebumps seeing this! We’re honoured to be a part of this historic moment.”

“Proud of you, Queen,” came from another.

India’s historic win at World Cup 2025 The final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 was held at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on November 2. Batting first, India posted 298 for 7 in 50 overs, with Shafali Verma scoring a blistering 87 off 78 balls and Deepti Sharma contributing 58 off 53.

In reply, South Africa managed 246 in 45.3 overs, led by captain Laura Wolvaardt’s brilliant 101. Deepti’s outstanding all-round performance, including a 5-wicket haul, sealed India’s maiden title win.

Shafali Verma, who took 2 wickets as a part-time bowler, was named Player of the Match. Deepti Sharma earned Player of the Tournament for her consistent brilliance throughout the competition.