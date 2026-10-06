Harmanpreet Kaur steps down as Indian women's cricket team captain across all formats; ‘time for me to turn the page’

Long-serving Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down from all the formats of the game, but will continue to play for the national team. The decision comes just a few days after Harmanpreet led the Indian team to their second Asian Games women's cricket gold.

Harmanpreet's announcement of stepping down as the Indian captain came after a BCCI review meeting in Guwahati, which was chaired by secretary Devajit Saikia and was also attended by head coach Amol Muzumdar and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

The 37-year-old led the Indian T20 side for a decade, taking over the position in 2016, and was elevated to ODI captaincy in 2022 before becoming the all-format leader in 2023. "Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team across all formats," she said.

"This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life," Harmanpreet said in a lengthy statement. "Now, I'm ready to play for the love of the game again. Captaincy ends. The journey continues," she added.

Harmanpreet, under whom India won its maiden ODI World Cup in November last year and recently picked up a second successive Asian Games gold in the T20 format, said she is leaving the captaincy “with a heart full of emotions, but also with peace.”

"Because I genuinely believe my team is in a good place," she said. In her post, the 36-year-old also spoke about the high and lows of leading India. “As a captain, I have had to make difficult decisions. Decisions that were not always understood, not always easy, and sometimes came at a personal cost. But every decision I made was with one intention - to make this TEAM better and to give other players the opportunity to grow, believe in themselves and become the best versions of themselves. I have seen it all.

"I have seen the lowest moments, the heartbreak, the criticism, the doubts and the days when nothing seemed to go our way. And I have also experienced the highest highs - the victories, the celebrations, the pride of representing our country, and the moments that made every sacrifice worth it. | leave the captaincy today with a heart full of emotions , but also with PEACE," wrote Harmanpreet.