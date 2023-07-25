Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next 2 international matches after Bangladesh row

Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next 2 international matches after Bangladesh row1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:48 PM IST
- The action has been taken after two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct during third ODI against Bangladesh.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 25 July announced that Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for the next two international matches.
The action has been taken after two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Bangladesh.
With this, Harmanpreet has now become the first woman cricketer to be found guilty of a Level 2 breach of the ICC code of conduct, which deals with player behaviour.
"The Indian captain admitted the offenses and agreed to the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing, and the penalties were implemented promptly," ICC said
Earlier, Harmanpreet smashed the stumps with her bat after being given out caught at slip by umpire Tanvir Ahmed on 22 July, while India was playing its third and final ODI against Bangladesh that ended in a tie.
Apart from this, she also made a gesture in the direction of the crowd, and during the post-match ceremony, she called the standard of umpiring 'pathetic'.
According to ICC's rules, when a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points, reports ESPNcricinfo.
The report adds that anything in the range of four to seven demerit points equates to two suspension points i.e. a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first in the player's schedule.
Earlier Harmanpreet earned a demerit point during the semi-final of the 2017 ODI World Cup against Australia when she flung her helmet to the ground. It is to be known that apart from Harmanpreet, Veda Krishnamurthy is the other Indian to have been found guilty twice.
