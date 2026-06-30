Harmanpreet Kaur to continue as India captain for Asian Games 2026 despite Women's T20 World Cup failure

India women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan's Nagoya despite a forgettable outing at the Women's T20 World Cup in England.

India were knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in the group stages after finishing third in Group A with six points from five matches.

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The Women in Blue began their campaign with dominant wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands, but suffered a six-wicket loss to South Africa in the third match.

India then defeated Bangladesh in their fourth match to keep their semi-final hopes alive, but a six-wicket loss to Australia on Sunday meant that their dreams of qualifying further were dashed.

Other regulars in India squad Apart from Kaur, the squad features other regulars like Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma. Richa Ghosh and G Kamalini are India's two wicketkeepers in the squad.

Kamalini has replaced fellow wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, who is the only player from the Women's T20 World Cup not to be part of the Asian Games squad.

All-rounder Shreyanka Patil, who sustained an ankle ligament injury during the Women's T20 World Cup, has also been named in the squad. However, her participation in the Asian Games is subject to fitness clearance.

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India are the defending champion of both the men's and women's Asian Games competition. The previous edition of the Asian Games was held in 2023 in Guangzhou, China.

India women defeated Sri Lanka women by 19 runs in the final of the 2023 edition, whereas the men's final between India and Afghanistan was washed out due to rain. India, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, were crowned champions on the basis of a superior global seeding.

This time around, India's men's team will be led by new T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer. Tilak Varma will be the vice-captain. Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also been included in the squad.

The cricket tournament at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan will be held from 17 September to 3 October. While the women's competition will be held from 17 to 22 September, the men's tournament will be held from 24 September to 3 October.

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India women's squad for 2026 Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil*, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma