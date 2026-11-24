Harpreet Singh Bhatia, the India-born left-hander who now plays for the United Arab Emirates, scored 130 off 144 balls against India A in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha on Tuesday, November 24. It was his seventh List A century.

He hit 12 fours and four sixes while batting at No. 3 after both openers fell with the score at 20. Arshad Khan bowled him in the 47th over as the UAE finished on 249 for 8 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology. India A then chased the target down in 14.2 overs to win by seven wickets, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashing 204 off 53 balls.

Emotional hundred on Guru Nanak Jayanti Harpreet Singh Bhatia reached three figures in 120 balls with a six off Harshit Rana. The occasion added extra meaning.

“There was always motivation to score against a big team. And India is a very good side, and I’m glad that I made it,” he said after the match. “And I had a thought this morning that today is Guru Nanak Jayanti. I got a feeling that I’m going to score a hundred today. So it has come after a very long time on Guru Nanak Jayanti. I want to wish everyone a happy Gurpurab.”

The knock bettered his previous List A best of 121. Arshad finished with 4 for 43.

From India Under-19 to Punjab Kings Born on August 11, 1991, Harpreet Singh Bhatia first stood out in the 2008-09 Cooch Behar Trophy, scoring 709 runs in seven matches and being named India’s best Under-19 cricketer of the season. He served as vice-captain of India’s Under-19 side on the 2009 tour of Australia, where he made 262 runs at an average of 52.40. He was also part of the 2010 Under-19 World Cup squad in New Zealand alongside KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

His senior career began with Madhya Pradesh. Bhatia later captained Chhattisgarh before returning to Madhya Pradesh in 2024. Notably, he has played 86 first-class matches in India.

In the IPL, Harpreet Singh Bhatia has featured in nine matches and scored 123 runs, with a highest of 41. He debuted for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2010 and later played for Pune Warriors India. Punjab Kings bought him for ₹40 lakh at the December 2022 auction. He played five games for them across 2023 and 2024. His last IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans on April 21, 2024.

New start with the UAE After years in Indian domestic cricket without a senior India call-up, Harpreet Singh Bhatia’s path changed in 2026. In April, he was among the first five cricketers granted UAE citizenship through naturalisation. That allowed him to play as a passport holder rather than waiting out the usual three-year residency rule. He made his T20I debut against Nepal on April 20 and his ODI debut five days later, also against Nepal, in Kathmandu.