Harry Brook beats Shubman Gill to fastest ODI double century, check all records England star broke vs Sri Lanka

England captain Harry Brook produced a historic innings of 202 off 116 balls against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Thursday, claiming the record for the fastest double century in one-day international history. His knock, which included 21 fours and 10 sixes, powered England to 429 for 4 and broke multiple long-standing records.
Brook reached 200 in 114 balls, overtaking the previous mark set by India captain Shubman Gill. Gill had scored his double century against the West Indies earlier this year in 117 balls.
Harry Brook recorded the fastest double century in ODI history, reaching 200 in 114 balls.
He became the first England batter to score a double century in men’s ODIs.
His 202 overtook Ben Stokes’ 182 against New Zealand in 2023 to set the highest individual ODI score by an England player.
He scored 144 runs off boundaries, the most by an England batter in an ODI.
It was the highest individual ODI score recorded in Rawalpindi, surpassing Gary Kirsten’s 188 from 1996.
He is only the second player after Chris Gayle to register a Test triple century, an ODI double century and a T20 international century.
England’s total of 429 for 4 was the highest ODI score ever made in Pakistan. It was also the most runs Sri Lanka have conceded in an ODI and ranks as England’s fourth-highest total in the format.
Harry Brook now heads the list of quickest double centuries in men’s ODIs, measured by balls faced to reach 200:
Harry Brook (England): 114 balls v Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi, 2026
Shubman Gill (India): 117 balls v West Indies, Guwahati, 2026
Ishan Kishan (India): 126 balls v Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2022
Glenn Maxwell (Australia): 128 balls v Afghanistan, Mumbai, 2023
Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): 136 balls v Afghanistan, Pallekele, 2024
Chris Gayle (West Indies): 138 balls v Zimbabwe, Canberra, 2015
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl. Openers Tom Banton (50) and Ben Duckett (29) added 74 before left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage removed both in successive overs. Harry Brook started measuredly, scoring 13 off his first 24 balls, before accelerating. He reached his century off 75 balls with a scoop for four off Asitha Fernando and required approximately 40 further deliveries to reach 200. He surpassed Ben Stokes’ England record with a six off Dilshan Madushanka and completed his double century with a scooped boundary in the final over. He was dismissed off the last ball of the innings, caught off the bowling of Janith Liyanage.
Harry Brook shared a 159-run partnership with Joe Root, who scored 69. He then added an unbroken 185 runs with Will Jacks, who remained unbeaten on 66 off 30 balls.
England and Sri Lanka both entered the match without a victory in the series after losing to hosts Pakistan. The innings forms part of England’s preparations for the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup. Sri Lanka were set a target of 430.