Harry Brook capitalises on Mohammed Siraj's schoolboy error at Oval, joins Sir Don Bradman for huge milestone

Harry Brook capitalised on Mohammed Siraj's schoolboy error to slam his 10th Test hundred on day 4 of the fifth Test against India at the Oval on Sunday. Riding on Brook's hundred, England inched closer to another huge victory over India and a series victory in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. England are already leading 2-1 in the series.

After coming in the middle after the dismissal Ollie Pope, Brook got a second life when Siraj stepped on the boundary line after completing the catch, much to the dismay of all Indians in the ground. Getting a top-edge off Prasidh Krishna's short ball, the red cherry went straight to the Indian pacer on the boundary.

Just after Siraj completed the catch, one his legs touched the boundary rope, in an attempt to balance himself. Brook was on 19 at that time. As a result, Brook forged a 195-run stand with Joe Root to take the game away from the Indians. The partnership by Root and Brook was also the second highest for England against India in the fourth innings.

An unbeaten 269 runs by Root and Jonny Bairstow at Edgbaston in 2022 still tops the list for England. Brook's hundred also made him the first batter after legendary Sir Don Bradman to complete 10 Test hundreds in 50 innings or less. Bradman completed the feat in 23 innings.

Brook was finally dismissed for 111 off 98 balls when he holed out to Siraj at mid-off. His innings consisted of 14 fours and two sixes.