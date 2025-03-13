Harry Brook banned from IPL for two years as BCCI cracks down on last-minute withdrawals with new rule

England batsman Harry Brook has faced a two year ban from the Indian Premier League after missing the cash rich league at the last moment, according to a report by The Indian Express. BCCI has reportedly informed both England Cricket Board (ECB) and Brook of its decidions.

“An official communication has been sent to ECB and Brook about BCCI banning him for two years as per its policy which was informed to each player before they registered their name for IPL auction last year. It’s a policy set by the board and each player has to oblige to it,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Advertisement

“Any player who registers in the auction and after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 seasons.” the national daily quoted the new rule as reading.

Who picked Harry Brooks? Harry Brooks was picked by Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2025 auctions at a price of ₹6.25 crore. However, just ahead of the start of upcoming IPL season on 22 March, the young batter had announced he is pulling out of the tournament due to his commitments for England.

In a statement announcing his decision, Brooks apologized for his decision to the Delhi Capitals but stated that playing for his country remained his priority and focus.

Advertisement

"I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy, I have dreamt of playing for my country, and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level. With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for England cricket, and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series. In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date." Brooks said in a statement.

Notably, Brooks had earlier pulled out of the IPL 2024 season due to the death of his grandmother. BCCI had been urged by many stakeholders to take some action as foreign players pulled out of the first big season and came back during the Mini Auctions which earned them a high pay cheque.

Advertisement