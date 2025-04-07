Harry Brook succeeds Jos Buttler as new England ODI & T20I captain

Harry Brook has been named as the new England white-ball captain, replacing Jos Buttler, who stepped down following the team's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 debacle in Pakistan last month. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made the announcement on Monday.

“It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team,” the 26-year-old Harry Brook said after his appointment.

“There’s so much talent in this country, and I’m looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events. I’m excited to get going and give it everything I’ve got,” he added.

Having made his England debut in 2022, Harry Brook featured in 26 ODIs and 44 T20Is for the national team so far. He has scored 816 runs at an average of 34.00, and a top score of 110. He was also a part of the England squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2022.

Notably, Harry Brook has spent the past year as a the vice-captain of England in both ODI and T20Is and also sits at no.2 among batters in ICC Test Rankings.