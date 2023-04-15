Harry Brook ton seals SRH's 23-run win over KKR in TATA IPL 2023

Harry Brook ton seals SRH's 23-run win over KKR in TATA IPL 20234 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Young Brook finally managed to crack the IPL code in style with SRH managing a massive 228 for 4 in their stipulated 20 overs on a batting beauty.
England's new batting sensation Harry Brook brought a high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders down to earth with a sensational 55-ball century as Sunrisers Hyderabad cantered to its second victory by 23 runs in an IPL match, here on Saturday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×