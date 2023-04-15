Harry Brook ton seals SRH's 23-run win over KKR in TATA IPL 2023

In reply, it was always going to be difficult for KKR to maintain a run-rate of 11 plus per over but skipper Rana (75 off 41 balls) did launch into SRH bowlers with half a dozen sixes and had 'Man of the Moment' Rinku Singh (58 not out off 31 balls) for company in their 69-run stand off only 6.2 overs. This was after KR were reduced to 96 fo 5 within first 10 overs.