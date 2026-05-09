IPL 2026 TV viewership drops 26%: Harsh Goenka urges BCCI to fix batting-dominated league and restore cricket balance

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is facing a worrying slide in popularity. Prominent industrialist Harsh Goenka has called out the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over a sharp 26% drop in TV viewership, warning that the league risks losing its magic as a true cricket contest.
Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises and brother of Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, took to X to voice his concerns. In a widely shared post, he wrote: “IPL TV viewership reportedly down 26%. @BCCI should take it seriously as IPL has become a batting exhibition instead of a cricket contest.”
He pointed out that matches have turned into predictable high-scoring affairs, with scores often hovering around 225 versus 225 every night. “Cricket is most exciting when there is uncertainty and balance… not just 225 vs 225 every night,” he added.
Harsh Goenka suggested four practical fixes to bring back the excitement in IPL matches. He recommended preparing balanced pitches where bowlers matter as much as batters, instead of the current flat tracks that help only big hitters. He also called for a rethink of the Impact Player rule that has heavily favoured batting sides by allowing extra firepower mid-game. Goenka stressed the need for stronger fan engagement by the franchises through better marketing and loyalty programmes. Lastly, he pointed out the necessity for a better stadium experience with improved toilets, seating, food quality, and easier access for fans so people actually enjoy the live atmosphere.
Harsh Goenka’s post has sparked fresh debate. As one of India’s biggest cricket voices, his message is simple: bring back the uncertainty that makes every ball matter. For the world’s richest T20 league to stay at the top, the BCCI must listen.
Notably, digital platforms are picking up some slack, with overall reach crossing one billion across TV and online. Yet the drop in traditional TV numbers worries the BCCI and broadcasters, as it could affect future media rights deals.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 11 matches, 7 wins, 14 points, NRR +0.737
Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 10 matches, 6 wins, 13 points, NRR +0.571
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – 10 matches, 6 wins, 12 points, NRR +1.234
Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 10 matches, 6 wins, 12 points, NRR +0.510
Gujarat Titans (GT) – 10 matches, 6 wins, 12 points, NRR -0.147
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.