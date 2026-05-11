Harsh Goenka foresees major IPL leadership overhaul for four franchises post 2026; ‘a couple could even step aside’

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has predicted a major overhaul in the leadership of four Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises after the ongoing 2026 season. Started on March 28, the 19th edition of IPL has been an absolute entertainer so far. With 16 matches left in the round-robin stage and four knockout games, the IPL 2026 is coming to its business end.

An avid cricket fan, Harsh is known for his unfiltered opinions on the richest franchise cricket league in the world. On Monday, the chairperson of the RPG Group, Harsh once again grabbed the attention on social media with his opinion of four individuals who may not lead in IPL 2027.

“I can safely predict that at least four IPL captains may not be leading their teams next season… and a couple could even step aside before this season ends. Which four you can guess - but it’s fairly obvious!” wrote Harsh on X. While he didn't name anyone, a couple of names are clearly understandable.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who does Harsh Goenka predict will not lead IPL franchises in the 2027 season? ⌵ Harsh Goenka has predicted that at least four IPL captains may not be leading their teams in the 2027 season. While he did not name them, potential candidates mentioned include Rishabh Pant (LSG), Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals), Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians), and Ajinkya Rahane (KKR). 2 Why might Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel be on Harsh Goenka's list for leadership changes? ⌵ Rishabh Pant has been considered a major flop for LSG in recent seasons with criticism of his decision-making. Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals have had a strong start but then fallen sharply in both seasons under his captaincy. 3 What has been Hardik Pandya's performance and situation with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026? ⌵ Hardik Pandya has struggled to find his form, scoring only 146 runs in 8 matches in IPL 2026 and has missed games due to back spasms. Mumbai Indians have also been eliminated from playoff contention. 4 Can Delhi Capitals still qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs? ⌵ Delhi Capitals are mathematically still in contention but have a slim chance. They need to win all their remaining matches and hope other teams slip up, while also needing to win by large margins due to their negative Net Run Rate. 5 Why was Hardik Pandya absent from Mumbai Indians' recent matches? ⌵ Hardik Pandya was rested for consecutive matches because he had not been cleared by the medical team to take the field, indicating ongoing fitness concerns.

Which 4 Harsh Goenka is hinting at? Looking at the things in the past two seasons, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel might be the top two in Harsh's list of four. Bought for a record price of ₹27 crore, Pant has been a major flop for LSG in both 2025 and 2026 seasons of IPL. Notably, Harsh is a brother of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka.

Besides a dip in form with the bat, Pant's decision making has been heavily criticised in IPL. While LSG finished seventh with six wins in 14 games in IPL 2025, the Lucknow-based franchise became the first team to get eliminated from the playoffs race in the 2026 season with just three wins from 11 matches so far. Things aren't good for Delhi Capitals too.

Having been handed the reins to Axar in the previous season, Delhi Capitals have lost their way in both seasons after getting off to a splendid start. In IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals and Axar started with five wins in first six games, before falling sharply. However, a winless five-game streak resulted Delhi Capitals lose a spot in the top four by just a point.

In IPL 2026, Delhi Capitals started with three wins in first five games. But five defeated in their last six games put Axar's men at eighth position. A loss on Monday against Punjab Kings will dash their playoff hopes.

View full Image View full Image LSG captain Rishabh Pant after their loss to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. ( PTI )

Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane in list too? Harsh's third on the list could be Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. Hardik, who led Gujarat Titans to IPL title and a runner-up finish in IPL 2022 and IPL 2023 respectively, is yet to find his mojo back at the franchise from where he started his journey back in 2015.

The younger of Pandya brothers, Hardik replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians skipper in IPL 2025 - something that didn't go well with some section of the fans. Although Mumbai Indians made it to the playoffs under Hardik in IPL 2025, the five-time champions looked a pale shadow of in 2026, and joined LSG in the list of eliminated teams from the race to playoffs.

The last on Harsh's list could be Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane. The out-of-contention India batter was appointed as the KKR captain following Shreyas Iyer's exit after 2024 title-winning campaign. Under Rahane, KKR finished eighth in IPL 2025, and currently sits seventh in IPL 2026 after a four wins on the trot.