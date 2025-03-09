RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka on Sunday praised Team India's ‘sheer dominance’ in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand as Rohit Sharma-led team clinched the victory from Kiwis.

“Everyone stepped up when it mattered. No weak links, no off days, just sheer dominance,” said Goenka highlighting the best part of Team India.

Here's what Harsh Goenka said in a post on X. India reigns supreme! 🏆 The Champions Trophy is ours, and what a flawless campaign—undefeated from start to finish! 💪

Rohit led from the front, Virat anchored like only he can, Gill & Shreyas piled on, and Rahul finished in style. But the real magic? Our spinners spun a web, with Varun weaving the deadliest spells! 🌀🔥

The best part? A true team triumph—everyone stepped up when it mattered. No weak links, no off days, just sheer dominance.

Champions don’t just win, they own the game. 🇮🇳🏏 #ChampionsTrophy.

Netizens also reacted to Goenka's post “Very well said !! Big shout out to our team!!,” said an X user.

“Excellent Words of Praise Sir at the Joyousness Bharath Win” said another.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with an excellent half-century as a resolute India held their nerve to win an unprecedented third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final in Dubai.

Earlier, New Zealand were restricted to 251/7 with the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners, producing a clinical performance in the summit clash.

Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 63 from 101 balls, while Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips contributed 53 not out, 37 and 34 respectively.

CT Final Scoreboard: IND vs NZ India (Target: 252 runs from 50 overs)

Rohit Sharma st Latham b Ravindra 76

Shubman Gill c Phillips b Santner 31

Virat Kohli lbw b Bracewell 1

Shreyas Iyer c Ravindra b Santner 48

Axar Patel c O'Rourke b Bracewell 29

KL Rahul not out 34

Hardik Pandya c & b Jamieson 18

Ravindra Jadeja not out 9

Extras: (W-8)