With Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian cricket team failing to win the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2025 against Pat Cummins-led Australia, RPG Enterprises' Chairman Harsh Goenka took a dig at the Team India.

On Sunday, India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia after 10 years, succumbing to Aussies by six wickets in the final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and losing the series 1-3.

India not only lost the BGT 2025, but also their chances to qualify for the World Test Championship 2025 finals – to be played at the Lords' from 11-15 June – diminished.

Taking to social media, Goenka wrote on X, “Aaj kuch ‘Sharma’ sa gaya hoon, baat bhi ‘Gambhir’ hai ki hum World Test Championship mein ‘Kohli-fy’ nahi kar paaye. Lagta hai hum apne ‘Bumrah’stra par kuch zyada hi depend karne lage hain.”

The tweet was an instant hit, and garnered over 17k views and multiple comments.

Here are a few of them: One wrote, "all 11 are equally responsible for the debacle, they are selected out of 140 Cr people hence everyone is expected to contribute to ‘Kohli-fy" and deliver "Bumrah’stra" Final Rating- Not Meeting Expectations, all 11 MUST be on PIP and no payment."

A second wrote, "Yeh baatein sunke dil 'Rahul' gaya! Par ek baat toh hai, ab humein apna 'Pujara' hone ka saboot dena padega!"

A third commented, “Bilkul. Apni Gilli bhhi udd gayi aur koi Pant hame bacha nahi paya. Hamare khiladi Prasidh tau hue lekin Ajinkya (undefeated) na ho paaye.”

"Bohot CaYuzial tweet hai Sir," wrote a fourth.

"Iske liye hame kuch 'Sharm-ii' ndigi bhi uthani padh rahi hai, aur is bar ham 'Yassavi' bhi nahi rahe hai," a fifth wrote.

"Baat hi etani Gambhir hai sir mai kahi HIT mai RO na du," a sixth commented.