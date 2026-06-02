Harsha Bhogle blasts AI-manipulated video of him & Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says ‘cruel & mischievous towards a young kid’

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle on Tuesday to strongly condemn a Artificial Intelligence (AI)-manipulated video of him and Rajasthan Royals teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, that went viral on social media. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi recently took the whole cricketing world by storm by becoming the youngest Orange Cap winner in the Indian Premier League.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bhogle clarified that a video has been intentionally manipulated with an altered audio to misinterpret a recent exchange between the two to put the youngster in an unfavourable situation. “There is a fake dubbed clip of me and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doing the rounds on social media,” Bhogle wrote.

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“It depicts Vaibhav as being rude and cocky. Neither was that question asked nor was there an answer like that," added the 64-year-old.

Here is the fake video of Sooryavanshi

The veteran broadcaster pointed out the act is cruel and mischievous towards Sooryavanshi, who has been respectful towards Bhogle during their interactions. “It is cruel and mischievous especially towards a young kid who has been very respectful in his few interactions,” he added. Bhogle also tagged IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and the BCCI for prompt actions.

What's story about original conversation? The exchange between Sooryavanshi and Bhogle took place during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, which was aired on Jio Hotstar app and website. Sitting alongside the likes of Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, Sooryavanshi spoke about his ambitions in IPL 2026.

“Sir iss baar yahi goal hai ki trophy jeetna hai team ke liye aur sab practice bhi kaafi achcha chal raha hai aur kaafi sab confidence mein lag rahe hain. Toh hopefully iss baar trophy hum log jeetenge (The goal is to win the trophy for the team. Practice has been going well and everyone’s looking confident. Hopefully we lift the trophy this time),” Sooryavanshi had actually said.

The full interaction between Sooryavanshi and Bhogle can be watched here.

This is not the first time a manipulated video of Sooryavanshi circulated online in April during IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stats in IPL 2026 Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi dominated the awards at IPL 2026, being named the Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, Orange Cap winner, and Super Sixes of the Season. He had an extraordinary tournament for Rajasthan Royals, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30.

Sooryavanshi's consistent performances, including a record-breaking 72 sixes, helped him surpass several long-standing IPL records and establish himself as one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket.